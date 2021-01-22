Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.45

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.45 and traded as high as $12.66. Landmark Infrastructure Partners shares last traded at $12.30, with a volume of 50,930 shares.

LMRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.38 million, a PE ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 40.55%. The company had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Square LLC increased its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 1.9% during the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 183,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 81,232 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC raised its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 144,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 143,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 119,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, develops, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

