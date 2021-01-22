Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Upgraded to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

LDSCY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Land Securities Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

Shares of LDSCY opened at $8.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.20. Land Securities Group has a 1 year low of $5.98 and a 1 year high of $9.58.

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.