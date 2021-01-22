Lamden Reaches Market Cap of $3.47 Million (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 21.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Lamden token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0244 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Lamden has traded down 8% against the US dollar. Lamden has a market capitalization of $3.47 million and approximately $41,669.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007864 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000161 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Token Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

Lamden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

