Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $616.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $557.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LRCX. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $465.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $418.04.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $564.19 on Monday. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $181.38 and a 52 week high of $585.42. The firm has a market cap of $81.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $500.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $397.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total transaction of $7,512,098.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leslie F. Varon sold 225 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.45, for a total transaction of $91,451.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,202 shares of company stock worth $21,774,505. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in Lam Research by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 7,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,134,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 104,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,573,000 after buying an additional 12,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

