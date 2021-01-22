Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) PT Set at CHF 51.40 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 51.40 price objective on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 58 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 51 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays set a CHF 54 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 51 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 56 price target on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Lafargeholcim currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 53.67.

Lafargeholcim has a 12 month low of CHF 50.40 and a 12 month high of CHF 60.

