Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) (TSE:LIF) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at Eight Capital

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) (TSE:LIF) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Eight Capital to C$40.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.99% from the stock’s previous close.

LIF has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$32.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.71.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) alerts:

LIF traded down C$0.64 on Friday, reaching C$32.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,192. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$33.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$27.86. The stock has a market cap of C$2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. has a 1 year low of C$13.25 and a 1 year high of C$35.75.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) (TSE:LIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$52.90 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. will post 3.8699995 earnings per share for the current year.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) Company Profile

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.