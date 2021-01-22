Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) (TSE:LIF) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at Eight Capital

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) (TSE:LIF) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Eight Capital to C$40.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.99% from the stock’s previous close.
LIF has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$32.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.71.
LIF traded down C$0.64 on Friday, reaching C$32.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,192. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$33.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$27.86. The stock has a market cap of C$2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. has a 1 year low of C$13.25 and a 1 year high of C$35.75.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) Company Profile
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.
