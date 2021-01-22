Laboratory Co. of America Holdings Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $4.07 Per Share (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note issued on Monday, January 18th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $4.07 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $18.96 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LH. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.67.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $228.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.66. Laboratory Co. of America has a one year low of $98.02 and a one year high of $230.77.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 EPS.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $321,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,449.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $126,178.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,415.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $146,021,000 after buying an additional 33,562 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% in the third quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 721,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,759,000 after buying an additional 17,840 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 475,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,492,000 after buying an additional 11,480 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 408,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,991,000 after buying an additional 6,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 334,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,949,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

