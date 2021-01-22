Kurt Knight Sells 133,652 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) COO Kurt Knight sold 133,652 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $3,532,422.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,196,186 shares in the company, valued at $31,615,195.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:AMWL traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,389,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,374. American Well Co. has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $41.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.66.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $62.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.72 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

AMWL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Well in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on American Well in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised American Well from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on American Well in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Well has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Well during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $190,772,000. SV Health Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Well during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,779,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Well during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,049,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of American Well during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,408,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of American Well during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,147,000. 18.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

