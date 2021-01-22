Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.60.

KRUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Kura Sushi USA stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,565. Kura Sushi USA has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $25.19. The company has a market capitalization of $196.99 million, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 60.53% and a negative return on equity of 44.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRUS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter valued at about $1,413,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the third quarter worth about $1,136,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in Kura Sushi USA by 115.0% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 156,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 83,838 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Kura Sushi USA by 4,968.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 46,801 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the second quarter worth about $169,000. 32.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

