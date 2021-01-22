Kuai Token Market Capitalization Hits $1.78 Million (KT)

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kuai Token has a market cap of $1.78 million and approximately $17.92 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kuai Token token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000499 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00065909 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $187.06 or 0.00587313 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00044129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,286.83 or 0.04040306 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00013367 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00016207 BTC.

Kuai Token Token Profile

Kuai Token (KT) is a token. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,190,127 tokens. The official website for Kuai Token is www.kuaitoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

Kuai Token Token Trading

Kuai Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuai Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuai Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

