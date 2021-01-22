Kryll Trading Down 16% Over Last 7 Days (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. During the last week, Kryll has traded 16% lower against the dollar. Kryll has a total market cap of $6.78 million and $105,394.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kryll token can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000738 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Kryll

Kryll (KRL) is a token. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,000,443 tokens. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kryll is kryll.io . Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io

Kryll Token Trading

Kryll can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

