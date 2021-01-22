Kryll (KRL) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $71,487.00

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Kryll has a market cap of $7.25 million and $71,487.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kryll has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One Kryll token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000732 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00065992 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.32 or 0.00573270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00043291 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.95 or 0.04226992 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014866 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016502 BTC.

Kryll Profile

Kryll is a token. It launched on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,000,443 tokens. The official website for Kryll is kryll.io . The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Kryll

