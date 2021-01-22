Kris Begic Sells 50,000 Shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) (TSE:PTM) Stock

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) Senior Officer Kris Begic sold 50,000 shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.13, for a total value of C$306,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at C$30,650.

Kris Begic also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) alerts:

On Wednesday, December 16th, Kris Begic sold 30,000 shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.37, for a total transaction of C$191,100.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Kris Begic sold 5,000 shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.62, for a total transaction of C$23,100.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Kris Begic sold 5,000 shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.45, for a total transaction of C$17,226.00.

PTM stock opened at C$5.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$384.88 million and a PE ratio of -32.70. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a one year low of C$1.25 and a one year high of C$8.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.65, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a current ratio of 9.16.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.