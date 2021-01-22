Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Shares Gap Up to $3.62

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.62, but opened at $4.08. Koss shares last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 6,400 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Koss from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.26.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.21 million for the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.15%.

In related news, VP Lenore Lillie sold 13,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $63,781.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,601 shares in the company, valued at $158,596.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 71.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Koss stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 79,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Koss as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Koss Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOSS)

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

