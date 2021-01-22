Korvest Ltd (KOV.AX) (ASX:KOV) to Issue $0.15 Interim Dividend

Korvest Ltd (KOV.AX) (ASX:KOV) declared a interim dividend on Friday, January 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$3.60.

Get Korvest Ltd (KOV.AX) alerts:

In related news, insider Steven McGregor 24,852 shares of Korvest Ltd (KOV.AX) stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th.

Korvest Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, manufacturers and supplies cable and pipe support systems, galvanising services, and access systems for large mobile equipment in Australia. It operates in two segments, Industrial Products and Production. The Industrial Products segment manufactures electrical and cable support systems, and steel fabrication and access systems.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Korvest Ltd (KOV.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korvest Ltd (KOV.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.