Kona Bay Technologies Inc. (KBY.V) (CVE:KBY) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.10

Kona Bay Technologies Inc. (KBY.V) (CVE:KBY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 2000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$749,600.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

About Kona Bay Technologies Inc. (KBY.V) (CVE:KBY)

Kona Bay Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet-based training applications and services in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Internet Applications and Other Activities. The Internet Application segment focuses on the sale of educational products. The Other Activities segment provides website and application hosting services.

