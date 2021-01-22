Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Sets New 52-Week High at $30.20

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.20 and last traded at $29.65, with a volume of 155837 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.24.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Komatsu from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Komatsu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.64 and its 200 day moving average is $23.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.40.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Komatsu had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Komatsu Ltd. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Komatsu Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KMTUY)

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

