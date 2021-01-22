Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Trims Holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned 0.37% of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the second quarter valued at $104,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 456.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the third quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the third quarter valued at $255,000.

NYSEARCA FLTR remained flat at $$25.36 during trading on Friday. 306,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,871. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.23. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $25.45.

