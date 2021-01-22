Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Sells 5,837 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,698 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,837 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 292.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 201.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 532.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HBAN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stephens cut Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $508,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,283 shares in the company, valued at $6,180,155.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HBAN stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.24. 50,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,428,718. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $15.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.79. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.