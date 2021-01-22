Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Has $8.25 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 53.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,995 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF worth $8,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 332.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.51. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,868. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.36. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $97.69.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

