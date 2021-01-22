Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Has $3.54 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.1% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 983.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.1% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $101,000.

VNQI traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,253. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.99. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $59.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%.

