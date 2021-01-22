Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

KSS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group upgraded Kohl’s from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Cleveland Research upgraded Kohl’s from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.50.

NYSE:KSS opened at $44.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.60. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $46.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.71 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.63 and its 200 day moving average is $27.05.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.44. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kohl’s will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. FMR LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,437,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,854,000 after acquiring an additional 85,470 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $635,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 67,699 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

