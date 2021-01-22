Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF (NYSEARCA:KLDW) Trading Up 0.7%

Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF (NYSEARCA:KLDW) shares rose 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.39 and last traded at $43.39. Approximately 6,263 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 14,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.07.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLDW. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,428,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,942,000 after purchasing an additional 33,855 shares during the period.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.