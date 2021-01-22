Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Bought by Harvey Investment Co. LLC

Harvey Investment Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Knight-Swift Transportation makes up about 2.2% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Harvey Investment Co. LLC owned 0.22% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $15,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 303,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,354,000 after acquiring an additional 11,485 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 228,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,343,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 99,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 20,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $43.52 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.29 and a 200-day moving average of $42.46.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. KCG increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.22.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

