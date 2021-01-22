KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $545.90 Million

Equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) will report sales of $545.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $535.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $556.70 million. KKR & Co. Inc. reported sales of $482.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full-year sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for KKR & Co. Inc..

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $573.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.79 million. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KKR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

NYSE KKR traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.14. 1,431,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,224,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.91. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $41.74.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,214,555,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $3,483,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,370,600 shares of company stock worth $2,223,442,672. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,769,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,056,611,000 after acquiring an additional 866,974 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,727,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $402,706,000 after acquiring an additional 132,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,996,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $343,275,000 after acquiring an additional 98,981 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 26.0% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,420,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $186,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2,238.8% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,540,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345,881 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

