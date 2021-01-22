Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Shares Up 17.7%

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)’s stock price was up 17.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.73 and last traded at $23.55. Approximately 2,412,834 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,315,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.01.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Kirkland’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Kirkland’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.38 million, a P/E ratio of -34.57 and a beta of 2.16.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.75. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $146.61 million during the quarter.

In related news, VP Jeffrey T. Martin sold 40,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $726,132.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 99,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,189.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KIRK. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in Kirkland’s in the fourth quarter worth about $4,649,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,462,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 198.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 13,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $632,000. 46.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, textiles, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

