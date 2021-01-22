Kinloch Capital LLC Takes $32,000 Position in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 363.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.6% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $137.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.06. Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $96.09 and a twelve month high of $156.43.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.