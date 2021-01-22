Kinloch Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 13,135 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9,154.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 176,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,178,000 after buying an additional 174,943 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,874,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 145,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,468,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.00.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $202.35 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $117.06 and a 52 week high of $204.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total value of $40,807,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,003,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,590,097,644.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

