Kinloch Capital LLC Makes New Investment in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DaVita by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $119.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.70. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.20 and a twelve month high of $125.28. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.88, for a total value of $46,388.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,503.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $2,743,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,943,956 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.33.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

