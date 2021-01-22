Kinloch Capital LLC Buys Shares of 19,387 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 136.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 36.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $92.01 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.29. The firm has a market cap of $171.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.99, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.88.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

