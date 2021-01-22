Kinloch Capital LLC Buys New Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CE. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,006,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $430,517,000 after acquiring an additional 185,459 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,532,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,492 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 858,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,216,000 after acquiring an additional 149,474 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,861,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,305,000 after acquiring an additional 126,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Celanese from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Scotiabank downgraded Celanese from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Celanese from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.60.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total value of $103,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,832.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CE stock opened at $132.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.04. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.70 and a fifty-two week high of $140.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

