Kin (KIN) Market Capitalization Reaches $60.67 Million

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Kin has a market capitalization of $60.67 million and approximately $547,729.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kin has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00053602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00125664 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00009181 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00074269 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.35 or 0.00277709 BTC.

About Kin

Kin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kin’s official website is www.kin.org . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation

Buying and Selling Kin

Kin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

