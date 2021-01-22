Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $14.50 to $15.90 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kimco Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

KIM traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $16.58. 6,562,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,139,202. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.46.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.36). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. The business had revenue of $256.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 43.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KIM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

