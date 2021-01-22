Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

KCDMY stock opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $11.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.46.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark de MÃ©xico, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swim diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, cream and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, foaming liquid soaps, makeup removing wipes, and liquid body washes; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, and prefolded products for adults.

