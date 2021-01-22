Kevin Lee Sells 5,000 Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Stock

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CEO Kevin Lee sold 5,000 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $146,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,623,868.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kevin Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 15th, Kevin Lee sold 10,000 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $260,100.00.

Shares of BCYC traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,293. The stock has a market cap of $480.27 million, a PE ratio of -13.11 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.81.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $3.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 321.26% and a negative return on equity of 42.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

BCYC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 34,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $3,277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

