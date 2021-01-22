Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 475 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STNE opened at $79.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $87.23. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.62 and a beta of 2.40.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.86. StoneCo had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $173.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.92 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STNE shares. 140166 upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bradesco Corretora upgraded StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.45.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

