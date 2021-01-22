Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,034 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 129.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,974,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937,002 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3,305.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,487,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384,618 shares in the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth about $37,789,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 62.2% during the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,568,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,871,000 after purchasing an additional 601,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1,528.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 628,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,818,000 after purchasing an additional 590,085 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BX stock opened at $65.69 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $65.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.39 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 997,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.96.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

