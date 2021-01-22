Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) by 76.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 136.1% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $76,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $180.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.26. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $100.90 and a twelve month high of $181.05.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

