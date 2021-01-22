Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $80.81 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.