Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 6,367 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,442,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,093,000 after purchasing an additional 352,771 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,656,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,897,000 after purchasing an additional 752,932 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,011,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,478,000 after purchasing an additional 134,277 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,708,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,237,000 after purchasing an additional 88,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,773,000 after purchasing an additional 185,562 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $94.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.52. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $60.07 and a 12-month high of $96.09.

