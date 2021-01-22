Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 276.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,113 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $8,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 170,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,730,000 after purchasing an additional 17,204 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 21,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 7,435 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VTIP opened at $51.38 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $46.38 and a 12-month high of $51.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.333 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.