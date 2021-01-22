Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $7.67 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.50% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JKH. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $47,111,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,111,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 153,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,331,000 after acquiring an additional 55,868 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 234,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,272,000 after acquiring an additional 48,814 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 87.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,048,000 after acquiring an additional 39,454 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JKH opened at $398.09 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $183.44 and a twelve month high of $401.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.19.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

