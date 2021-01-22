Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $10.98 Million Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 446.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,826 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 1.89% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $10,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 145.1% in the 3rd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period.

Shares of FIDU opened at $48.08 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $48.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.38.

