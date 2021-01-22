Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on KMT. KeyCorp lowered shares of Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

NYSE KMT traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.82. 40 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,357. Kennametal has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.96 and its 200-day moving average is $32.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.68, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $400.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kennametal will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,213,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,050,000 after buying an additional 199,136 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,170,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Kennametal by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 751,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,737,000 after purchasing an additional 269,108 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Kennametal by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 456,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after purchasing an additional 11,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kennametal by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 361,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 39,931 shares during the last quarter.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

