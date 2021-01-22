KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (KEFI.L) (LON:KEFI) Shares Gap Up to $1.87

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (KEFI.L) (LON:KEFI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.87, but opened at $1.97. KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (KEFI.L) shares last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 7,293,148 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £38.14 million and a PE ratio of -4.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

About KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (KEFI.L) (LON:KEFI)

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper deposits in the Arabian-Nubian Shield. The company primarily focuses on developing the Tulu Kapi Gold Project in Ethiopia with a probable ore reserve of 1.05 million ounces and mineral resources totaling 1.7 million ounces.

