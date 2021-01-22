KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.
Shares of KDDIY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.48. 139,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $71.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average is $14.46. KDDI has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $16.42.
About KDDI
KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Services, Life Design Services, Business Services, and Global Services. The Personal Services segment offers mobile services under the au and MVNO brands; fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; and FTTH services, CATV services, and others.
