KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of KDDIY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.48. 139,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $71.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average is $14.46. KDDI has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $16.42.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. KDDI had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KDDI will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KDDI

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Services, Life Design Services, Business Services, and Global Services. The Personal Services segment offers mobile services under the au and MVNO brands; fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; and FTTH services, CATV services, and others.

