KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Receives $31.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.42.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KBR shares. Citigroup increased their price target on KBR from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on KBR from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded KBR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Get KBR alerts:

In related news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $63,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,694.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in KBR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in KBR by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,724,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,282,000 after purchasing an additional 850,878 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in KBR by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in KBR by 148.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 112,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in KBR during the third quarter valued at approximately $857,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KBR opened at $30.93 on Tuesday. KBR has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $32.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.72 and a beta of 1.39.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. KBR had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that KBR will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.