KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Analysts expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to announce $1.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for KB Home’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.18 billion and the highest is $1.26 billion. KB Home posted sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year sales of $5.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $6.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $7.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on KB Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on KB Home from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zelman & Associates downgraded KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on KB Home from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.47.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 117,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $4,412,622.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,074,862.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 173,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $5,886,945.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,372,731.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 417,906 shares of company stock valued at $14,901,073 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 122.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 6.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KB Home stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,581,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,071. KB Home has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $42.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.68 and a 200 day moving average of $35.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

