KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Declares Dividend of $0.15

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) announced a dividend on Friday, January 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the construction company on Thursday, February 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd.

KB Home has raised its dividend by 320.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

KBH traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,781,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,208. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 5.16. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. KB Home has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $42.61.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $128,448.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,362,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 123,531 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $4,473,057.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,178,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,662,404.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 300,736 shares of company stock valued at $10,488,451 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KBH. UBS Group began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zelman & Associates cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wedbush upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.47.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

