KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KZMYY. Peel Hunt downgraded KAZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded KAZ Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Liberum Capital downgraded KAZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised KAZ Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get KAZ Minerals alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KZMYY opened at $5.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average is $3.94. KAZ Minerals has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $5.35.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for KAZ Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAZ Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.